FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Issued By Wedbush

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.90.

WBS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 83.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,974,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,537,000 after purchasing an additional 44,367 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 498,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,149,000 after acquiring an additional 55,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at $849,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

