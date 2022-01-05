FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on FVCBankcorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ FVCB opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.37. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, analysts predict that FVCBankcorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 26.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 32.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 12,155 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 181.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

