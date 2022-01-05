Fusion (FSN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.69 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Fusion has a market capitalization of $46.16 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fusion has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,369.39 or 1.00793916 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002083 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 70,548,142 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

