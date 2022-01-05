FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 4.60.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 145.23% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after buying an additional 6,739,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 303.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after buying an additional 4,409,800 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 161.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,953,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,389,000 after buying an additional 1,205,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,839,361 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,170,000 after buying an additional 904,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

