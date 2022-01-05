Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

Get Frontline alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.57.

Shares of FRO stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. Frontline has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 0.17.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontline will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,137,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 638,946 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,429,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,729,000 after acquiring an additional 611,539 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 691.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 437,554 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 359,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontline (FRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.