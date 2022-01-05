Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Update

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the November 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE FT opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.26.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.