Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Holdings Cut by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,703 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 68,050 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 46.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1,544.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,374 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 36,040 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 26,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.9% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 72,432 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 32.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.56.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

