Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.92.

FNV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 134.9% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,703,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,784 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 16.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,763 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $125,069,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 44.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,649,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,551,000 after acquiring an additional 820,331 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,263,000 after acquiring an additional 679,579 shares during the period. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNV stock opened at $136.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.66. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.50.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

