Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Short Interest Down 91.2% in December

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the November 30th total of 96,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP boosted its position in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 165.3% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 75,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 47,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.76 during trading on Tuesday. 25,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,323. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. Fortress Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

