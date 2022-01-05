Fortis (TSE:FTS) Downgraded to Hold at UBS Group

Fortis (TSE:FTS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$61.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Veritas Investment Research lowered their price objective on Fortis to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CSFB lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Fortis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$59.33.

Shares of Fortis stock traded down C$0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$60.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,462. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.97 and a one year high of C$61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.86.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64. The business had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.8599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

