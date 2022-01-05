Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

FORR opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Forrester Research has a one year low of $36.40 and a one year high of $60.90.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $117,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $88,966.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,906 shares of company stock valued at $757,266 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

