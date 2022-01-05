ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Shares Gap Down to $22.84

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.84, but opened at $22.13. ForgeRock shares last traded at $22.29, with a volume of 1,906 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FORG. Cowen began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $353,898.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,256 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,185.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

