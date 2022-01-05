Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Shares Gap Up to $21.75

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.75, but opened at $22.52. Forestar Group shares last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 323 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forestar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.