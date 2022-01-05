Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Shares Gap Up to $21.75

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.75, but opened at $22.52. Forestar Group shares last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 323 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have issued reports on FOR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forestar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54.
In related news, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.
About Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)
Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.
