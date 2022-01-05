Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,784 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ford Motor by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,132,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,145 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,718,176 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,409,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $60,430,000. 50.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $24.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $1,478,088.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Benchmark raised their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

