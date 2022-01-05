Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Short Interest Up 37.9% in December

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,700 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the November 30th total of 278,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

FFIC traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 135,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,458. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $756.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.79. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $25.42.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $64.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,800 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.77 per share, with a total value of $42,786.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 70,788.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 110.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the second quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

