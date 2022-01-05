Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.79

Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.79 and traded as low as $26.80. Flexsteel Industries shares last traded at $28.14, with a volume of 24,389 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $190.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.69 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 11.31%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.40 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 715.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 213.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 65,600.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

