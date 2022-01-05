Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $401.15 Million

Analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will report $401.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $391.30 million to $411.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $526.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FBC traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.37. 78,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $39.41 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

