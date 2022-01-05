Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Boosted by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for 1.1% of Associated Banc Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $28,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 103,560 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Fiserv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,208,000 after acquiring an additional 91,932 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,890,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $108.22 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

