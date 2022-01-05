First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,035 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 4.34% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 343.9% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period.

FUMB stock opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.