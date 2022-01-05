First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,200 shares, a growth of 658.7% from the November 30th total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 921,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.01. 726,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,890. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.17. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $49.90 and a 12-month high of $51.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.