First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SKYY)

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 10,626 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,667% compared to the typical volume of 384 put options.
NASDAQ SKYY traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.17. The stock had a trading volume of 487,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.57 and its 200 day moving average is $108.47. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $119.99.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.677 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.
