First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SKYY)

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 10,626 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,667% compared to the typical volume of 384 put options.

NASDAQ SKYY traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.17. The stock had a trading volume of 487,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.57 and its 200 day moving average is $108.47. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $119.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.677 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,344,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 267.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

