First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $75,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

NYSE:FR opened at $63.68 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.20.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.