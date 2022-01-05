Financial Contrast: Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) versus Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

72.9% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -37.80% -30.35% Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A 1,727.83% 217.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Adverum Biotechnologies and Idera Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies 0 8 0 0 2.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00

Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 194.66%. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 141.55%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Idera Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies $250,000.00 710.62 -$117.51 million ($1.52) -1.19 Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 22.61 -$112.66 million ($2.51) -0.25

Idera Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies. Adverum Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals beats Adverum Biotechnologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.