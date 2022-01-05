Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fifth Third have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. The company is re-allocating its branch networks to enhance presence in high-growth markets. The recovery in the U.S economy is likely to drive loan growth and improvement in asset quality for Fifth Third in the upcoming period. Given its sound liquidity position, the company’s capital deployment activities are likely to be sustainable and it remains well-poised to navigate any economic uncertainties. However, mounting expenses due to investments in branch digitization initiatives are likely to hinder bottom-line growth. Also, margin pressure amid near-zero interest rates remains a significant concern. High exposure to commercial loans acts as a headwind.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.25.

FITB stock opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

