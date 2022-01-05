Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.00

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $52.97, with a volume of 32428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.32.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.92%.

In related news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,217,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,795 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,902,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 189.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,537,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.