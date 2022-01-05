Ferguson (LON:FERG) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have £150 ($202.13) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of £112 ($150.92).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ferguson from £133 ($179.22) to £147 ($198.09) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ferguson from £126.40 ($170.33) to £132.60 ($178.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a £100.80 ($135.83) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ferguson from £115 ($154.97) to £130 ($175.18) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ferguson from £110.70 ($149.17) to £127.50 ($171.81) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £120.47 ($162.33).

Shares of FERG opened at £133.95 ($180.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of £120.82 and a 200 day moving average of £108.84. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.61) and a one year high of £136.40 ($183.80).

In other Ferguson news, insider Brian May bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £103.80 ($139.87) per share, with a total value of £77,850 ($104,905.00).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

