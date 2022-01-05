Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its target price lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FATE. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $55.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.66.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $1,806,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $385,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,477 shares of company stock valued at $5,428,070 in the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $657,060,000 after buying an additional 95,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,695,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,844,000 after buying an additional 99,586 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,277,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,918,000 after buying an additional 624,500 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,997,000 after buying an additional 406,398 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.