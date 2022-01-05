Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 808,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,549 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $47,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 38,091 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 33.9% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 12,358 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 93,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,191,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $958,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,477 shares of company stock valued at $5,428,070 over the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FATE stock opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $121.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.66.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

