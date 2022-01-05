Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.87 and last traded at $30.97. 69,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,980,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.12.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,466,000. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 11.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 286,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,069,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Farfetch in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,624,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Farfetch by 1,190.6% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 60,722 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

