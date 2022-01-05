FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of FactSet Research Systems worth $11,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $85,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,717 shares of company stock worth $3,033,218. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.10.

NYSE FDS opened at $472.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $463.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.15. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

