Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Down 5.3%

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.50 and last traded at $41.67. Approximately 4,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 516,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

EXFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expensify Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

