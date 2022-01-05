ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,653,000 after purchasing an additional 266,227 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,320,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 58.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,703,000 after purchasing an additional 99,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 97.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after purchasing an additional 45,001 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 39.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 155,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 44,028 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,210 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,860. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $144.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.39 and a 1 year high of $146.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.