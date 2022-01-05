ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of ExlService worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth $482,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 1,175.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 29,804 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,645,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,320,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

EXLS stock opened at $144.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.39 and a 52-week high of $146.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $2,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,210 shares of company stock worth $8,169,860 over the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

