Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 360,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,063,045 shares.The stock last traded at $56.08 and had previously closed at $57.76.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 40.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.2% during the third quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

