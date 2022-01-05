Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,388 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Exelon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 34,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $58.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

