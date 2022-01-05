Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

EVH has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Evolent Health stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 2.12. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.90.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $607,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $4,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,000 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 172.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,314,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,873,000 after buying an additional 1,464,050 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth $11,661,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,850,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter worth approximately $5,820,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in Evolent Health by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 490,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

