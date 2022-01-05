Evercore ISI Upgrades Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) to “Outperform”

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $70.98.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 45.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 222.4% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

