Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $356.63 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.79 and a 1 year high of $359.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $344.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.87.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.17.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $4,103,544.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,157 shares of company stock valued at $26,885,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.