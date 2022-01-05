Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading Down 6.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) shares traded down 6.1% on Monday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $20.00. The stock traded as low as $14.50 and last traded at $14.63. 2,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 377,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Erasca has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that Erasca Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Erasca Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

