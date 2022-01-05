Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Erasca Inc (NASDAQ:ERAS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 71,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 709,120 shares.The stock last traded at $14.04 and had previously closed at $14.95.

ERAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Get Erasca alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Erasca Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERAS. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth about $67,315,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth about $53,624,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth about $25,651,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth about $16,693,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth about $14,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Erasca Inc is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.