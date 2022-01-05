Eramet (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Shares Up 1.8%

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) shares shot up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. 1,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Eramet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €82.00 ($93.18) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Eramet to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Eramet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90.

Eramet SA produces mining and metallurgical products. It operates business through the following divisions: Nickel, Manganese, and Alloys. The Nickel division includes mining, production, and sales of nickel and its derivative applications. The Manganese division includes the production, sale, and mining of manganese alloys and manganese chemical derivatives.

