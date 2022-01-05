Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Buy”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $88.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.93.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of EQGPF stock opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average of $66.23.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.