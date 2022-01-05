Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EQX. dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.22.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,119,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,343,000 after buying an additional 1,724,187 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 0.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,495,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after buying an additional 605,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

