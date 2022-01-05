ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will announce $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. ePlus posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ePlus.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $458.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $328,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $47,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 102.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 41.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 47,117 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ePlus by 411.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 8,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

ePlus stock opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $40.84 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ePlus (PLUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.