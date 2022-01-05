EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $123.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EnPro Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of proprietary engineered products used in critical applications. EnPro Industries are a leader in sealing technologies, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other solutions that meet the needs of industries worldwide. EnPro Industries commitment to innovation, quality and value has propelled our brands to wide recognition and leading positions in their markets. EnPro businesses manufacture high quality products and provide high quality services to the customers. These products and services are sold into more than 40 distinct industries with thousands of applications, ranging from jet engines to chemical plants, oil wells to semiconductor clean rooms and Navy ships to tractor-trailer trucks. EnPro operates manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. “

NPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.67.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.89. 664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,302. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.67. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $71.09 and a 52-week high of $113.50.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,198,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,583,000 after acquiring an additional 51,389 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 78.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 810,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after purchasing an additional 357,310 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 690,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,143,000 after purchasing an additional 31,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 21,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 21.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 571,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,747,000 after purchasing an additional 99,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

