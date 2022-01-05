EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,900 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the November 30th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NPO stock traded up $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $111.81. 56,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,302. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.17. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 20.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 181,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 24.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 73,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 88.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the third quarter valued at $844,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.