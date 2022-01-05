Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the November 30th total of 3,020,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 409,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ENI by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 2,339.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in ENI by 1.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ENI by 6.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 11.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. ENI has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. ENI had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ENI will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.