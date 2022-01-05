Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Director Sells $17,160.00 in Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) Director Rahul G. Patel sold 13,000 shares of Energous stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $17,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,901,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,836. Energous Co. has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $92.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Energous had a negative return on equity of 91.96% and a negative net margin of 6,357.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Energous during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Energous by 1,409.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 456,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 426,383 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Energous by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energous in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Energous by 34.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,499,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 639,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

