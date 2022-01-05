Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $804.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will report sales of $804.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $808.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $799.48 million. Energizer reported sales of $848.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 1,537.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,278. Energizer has a 12 month low of $36.14 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

