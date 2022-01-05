Energi Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $63.27 million and $186,210.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00002820 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.87 or 0.00225408 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003663 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00035173 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.93 or 0.00518498 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00090405 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00010586 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 48,683,024 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

